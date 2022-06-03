Fueling the Fire

Henry stirred the pot on June 1 after she posted a TikTok video that seemingly threw shade at Payne following their split. The England native raised eyebrows when she appeared to side with content creator Bryce Hall after he tweeted about wanting to “fight Liam Payne” in the boxing ring.

Shortly after Hall’s tweet made headlines, Henry danced around in a TikTok video while mouthing along to Tana Mongeau’s words of support for Hall. (Mongeau’s speech was previously recorded to support Hall in a prior fight.)

“It’s not my beef but, ya know, we Team Bryce out here,” Mongeau said on the track, which Henry lip-synced, causing fans to think it was a jab at her ex-fiancé. “Even the paparazzi Team Bryce — on God!”