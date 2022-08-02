May 2022

Troutt gave a shout-out to Prewett and some of his pals amid a battle with anxiety.

“Life is really hard sometimes. This last week has been really really hard for me. Anxiety, feeling overwhelmed, feeling alone sometimes… even just fighting for a smile. I felt like I couldn’t breathe at times. Trying to get through my days. But the thing is, I’m not alone. And you’re not alone either,” he wrote on May 30.”These people loved me today. They loved me and were there for me. They told me the truth. They reminded me my hope is not in this life, but In heaven. Find your people that you can trust and tell them how you’re really feeling. Trust them. We need each other!! If you don’t know Jesus, today is your day. Call out to Him. He’s waiting with a smile on His face for you to come to Him. He’s not distant from you.”