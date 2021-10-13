June 2021

The makeup artist noted that having a boyfriend who isn’t active on social media allowed her to take a break from the online world as well.

“It’s been so nice to actually be with someone where I’m not worried about what’s happening on the internet about me because I’m occupied with the man of my dreams,” LeCroy told Us at the time. “I’m not on my phone. I’m busy living my best life.”

LeCroy gushed that Brett’s outlook on life “makes me want to be a better person.”

“He always opens my door for me and in my opinion, he puts me before myself and I’m not used to that either. I kind of have always been the one being like, ‘Oh well you need to do this and you need to do that,’” the TV personality explained. “He’s not a big drinker, definitely not a partier at all, which I love.”