Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and husband Brett Randle are newlyweds, so it was only fitting to pay tribute to a memorable married couple on Halloween.

“Chicken of the sea #newlyweds,” LeCroy, 33, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 31, sharing a pic of herself and Randle recreating a scene from Newlyweds.

LeCroy donned a white tee and black sweatpants — paying homage to Simpson, now 43 — as she sat on the couch holding a porcelain bowl. Randle sat next to her and wore a white tank top with a pair of blue basketball shorts. A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill logo was superimposed on the tee to replicate Nick Lachey’s wardrobe. Randle also drew on fake tattoos that looked like the 98 Degrees singer’s ink.

Simpson and Lachey, now 49, were married from 2002 to 2006. Shortly after their nuptials, they began filming a reality TV series about their early years of marriage. In one unforgettable scene, Simpson asked her then-spouse about the fish dish that she was eating for dinner.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” Simpson quipped at the time. “Is that stupid?”

Lachey shook his head and laughed in response. “You act like you’ve never had tuna before,” he added, revealing that “chicken of the sea” is a brand name. “Baby, you and I have had tuna like this before.”

In the years since the meme-worthy Newlyweds scene aired, Simpson has been able to laugh at her “chicken of the sea” line — and she was a big fan of LeCroy’s costume.

“Best with miracle whip, apples and chopped pickles 😋,” Simpson replied to LeCroy via Instagram comment on Wednesday, November 1.

LeCroy subsequently noted via her Instagram Story that she was so excited to see that Simpson saw her couple’s costumes.

“When I tell you that I just screamed and scared the living s—t out of Brett,” she quipped on Wednesday. “He was like, ‘What?’ [And] I was like, ‘Jessica Simpson is in my f—king messages!’ I’ve made it … and I feel a collab coming. Belk, Dillard’s, call us. I mean, I think it needs to happen.”

While LeCroy admitted that she’s never tried Simpson’s recipe of adding Miracle Whip to her tuna, she joked that would have to change, adding, “Pinch me!”

LeCroy, who shares a son with a past partner, wed Randle in November 2022.

“There’s something about this level of confidence that I have. I just feel secure,” she exclusively told Us Weekly last month about married life. “I’m really happy. “It’s insane. I’ve never been more in love. And the more time [that Brett and my son] spend together, it’s just [great].”

Simpson and Lachey, meanwhile, have both found love again after their divorce. Nick married Vanessa Lachey, with whom he shares three kids, in 2011. Two years later, Simpson tied the knot with Eric Johnson. Simpson and Johnson, 44, also have three kids.