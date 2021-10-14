October 2021

Following her engagement news, LeCroy gushed about the perfect proposal that included her son, Hudson.

“We got home and he proposed to me in the living room and my son’s behind him just clapping,” she told Us. “I completely blacked out at that point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea. I was just crying [and] I’m like the worst crier too. So it was perfect.”

Having Brett and her son working on this special moment together meant a lot to the Southern Charm star.

“I think my son looks up to him in so many ways. It’s because he’s such a good influence and not only on him, but even me as a person. He makes me want to be like the best version of myself,” LeCroy noted. “I have, like, waited my whole life to find someone that treats me the way he does. So I’m very honored to be his bride and I’m so excited to marry him.”