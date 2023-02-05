Mario Lopez: Inside a Day in My Life

Keeping busy. Mario Lopez exclusively invited Us Weekly to get a glimpse at his daily routine — which includes balancing his career with being a dad of three.

The television host, 49, became a father when Courtney Mazza gave birth to their daughter Gia in 2010.

Lopez recalled how he almost missed his first child’s birth, telling Extra at the time, “[She] called me and said, ‘I’m in labor,’ and I thought it was a practical joke. Then when my mom and sister started blowing up my phone and telling me, ‘It’s really happening.’ There was one flight left. We had to rush to get it, and we barely made it!”

The California native, who married Mazza, 40, in 2012, praised his wife for being a “rock star” amid the major milestone.

“She was so tough and so strong during the whole thing. I peeked over too much, and you don’t want to do that because there was a lot going on right there. It was like a CSI episode,” he continued. “So I went back, and this beautiful baby girl came out. She’s precious. The whole thing is so surreal, and it happened so quick.”

The couple went on to welcome sons Dominic in 2013 and Santino in 2019. Lopez noted that he has doted on Mazza by giving her “whatever she need[ed].”

“I always try and make sure she’s comfortable when she’s not pregnant, and even more so [when she is],” he exclusively told Us in May 2019. “She’s great, she never complains [and] she’s been really lucky about not getting sick. She’s feeling pretty good. I love her pregnant. She works pregnancy really well and she looks beautiful. If it were up to me, I’d keep her pregnant all the time, but I’m not having the babies.”

As their kids got older, Lopez and the actress have dealt with unexpected parenting issues. The Saved by the Bell alum revealed in April 2021 that his daughter recently walked in on him and Mazza having sex.

“It’s all about the quickie now,” he said on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. “Our daughter walked in on us the other day. [It] was so traumatic. I was like lightning with the covers. I said, ‘I got to go talk to her,’ but we couldn’t find her for, like, an hour.”

Scroll below to take a peek at a day in Lopez’s life: