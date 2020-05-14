One last hurrah! Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy only had eyes for each other during their final public appearance before their split.

The now-estranged couple attended the Longines Global Champions Tour in Madrid on May 17 and 18, 2019, almost exactly one year before news broke of their divorce. They attended the equestrian jumping event with a group of friends and cheered on the riders from their table overlooking the track.

Olsen, now 33, and Sarkozy, now 50, stayed by each other’s sides both days of the event as they chatted and shared a kiss. At one point, she even sat on his lap while he wrapped his arm around her waist.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, May 13, when Us Weekly confirmed that the Full House alum submitted a request for an emergency order that would allow her to file for divorce from the French banker. She previously signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but New York City courts are currently closed and not accepting paperwork due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Sarkozy’s attorneys emailed Olsen’s lawyers earlier this week and gave her a May 18 deadline to move out of the pair’s NYC apartment, which she has not done due to the city’s quarantine guidelines. However, she feels that he is trying to force her out because he allegedly terminated their lease without her knowledge. Olsen has reportedly asked Sarkozy to give her until May 30.

“Mary-Kate has ironclad prenup,” a source told Us exclusively. “Her business interests and fortune are protected.” (The star and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, have an estimated net worth of $500 million.)

Mary-Kate and the half-brother of former France president Nicolas Sarkozy started dating in May 2012 and got married in November 2015. They have not publicly addressed the news of their separation.

Olivier was previously married to writer Charlotte Bernard from 1997 to 2011. They have two children: Margot and Julien.

Scroll down to see more photos from Mary-Kate and Olivier’s last public appearance.