2006

The duo met for the first time during a night out at a club in Los Angeles. “So, I’m healthily single at a club on Sunset [Boulevard],” McConaughey later recalled in an interview with Stern. “And I’m making margaritas at the end of the table, and this figure moves across the room. And I remember [saying] to myself, ‘What is that?’ I didn’t say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ She sits down, and I can’t get my eyes off her, and I’m waving, trying to get her [attention]. … I go over and introduce myself.”

After the party was over, the Mud star convinced Alves to come home with him — but she insisted on sleeping in a guest room, and she turned him down his advances twice that night. “That’s a woman who knows herself. … There [was] no walk of shame,” McConaughey said. “She stayed over, and she knows who she is.”