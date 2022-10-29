Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

TV

Matthew Perry Was Only Sober for Season 9 of ‘Friends’: The Biggest Revelations About the Show in His Book

By
Matthew Perry Was Only Sober for Season 9 of ‘Friends’- The Biggest Revelations About the Show in His Book Promo- Matthew Perry’s Book Reveals He Was Only Sober for 1 Season of ‘Friends’ 060 Bandits
Matthew Perry. Bei/Shutterstock
8
1 / 8
podcast

Chandler’s Signature Way of Speaking Was Inspired By His Own Childhood

One of the ways fans connected with Perry’s character was through his sarcasm, which the actor pulled from his own linguistic quirks. “I had my first drink when I was fourteen. … I was hanging out a lot with two brothers, Chris and Brian Murray,” the Odd Couple alum wrote. “Somehow, since third grade we’d developed a way of talking that went, ‘Could it be any hotter?’ or ‘Could the teacher be any meaner?’ or ‘Could we be more in detention?’ — a cadence you might recognize if you’re a fan of Friends, or if you’ve noticed how America has been talking for the past couple of decades or so.”

See Full Gallery