Chandler’s Signature Way of Speaking Was Inspired By His Own Childhood

One of the ways fans connected with Perry’s character was through his sarcasm, which the actor pulled from his own linguistic quirks. “I had my first drink when I was fourteen. … I was hanging out a lot with two brothers, Chris and Brian Murray,” the Odd Couple alum wrote. “Somehow, since third grade we’d developed a way of talking that went, ‘Could it be any hotter?’ or ‘Could the teacher be any meaner?’ or ‘Could we be more in detention?’ — a cadence you might recognize if you’re a fan of Friends, or if you’ve noticed how America has been talking for the past couple of decades or so.”