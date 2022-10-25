Molly Hurwitz

The Numb star and Canada native were together for four years, getting engaged in November 2020.

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he gushed to People after getting down on one knee.

Six months after Perry popped the question, however, the two called it quits for good in June 2021.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry’s rep told Us in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”