Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More

By
Matthew Perry Shares 1st Pic of Fiancee Molly Hurwitz Wearing His 'Friends' Shirt
Molly Hurwitz Courtesy of Matthew Perry/Instagram
9
9 / 9
podcast

Molly Hurwitz

The Numb star and Canada native were together for four years, getting engaged in November 2020. 

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he gushed to People after getting down on one knee.

Six months after Perry popped the question, however, the two called it quits for good in June 2021. 

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry’s rep told Us in a statement.  “I wish Molly the best.”

See Full Gallery