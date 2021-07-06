Sports Who Is Jessica Springsteen? 5 Things to Know About Bruce Springsteen’s Olympics-Bound Daughter By Sophia Vilensky July 6, 2021 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 5 2 / 5 2. She’s Bruce and Patti’s Only Daughter Jessica has one older brother, Evan, and one younger brother, Sam. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry, Briana Dejesus and Ashley Jones’ Feud Explained: Drama Timeline Kylie Jenner’s Stunning California Mansion Is Fit for Royalty — Take a Tour of Her Home Scarlett Johansson’s Engagement Rings From Colin Jost, Romain Dauriac and Ryan Reynolds Compared More News