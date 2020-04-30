Patti Scialfa Gives Husband Bruce Springsteen a Quarantine Haircut

While quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak, stars continue to try their hand at at-home haircuts. On Wednesday, April 29, Patti Scialfa, 66, played barber for her husband Bruce Springsteen, 70, while isolating in their New Jersey home.

The singer posted a selfie with her hubby to show her followers the finished result, still holding the scissors in her hand.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Gave my man his first quarantine cut — Hey Chris McMillan working on being a badass with the scissors…. thanks for sending the instructions and the clippers!!!”

She added, “Also I had just finished dying my hair!! We have the beauty truck in action at Stone Hill Farm!!!!! ✂️✂️✂️✂️.” Stone Hill farm is the name of the couple’s New Jersey estate.

The E Street Band singer rocks freshly dyed red hair in the photo and is all smiles. Springsteen makes a serious face at the camera while going shirtless and sporting a gold cross necklace to show off his new ‘do.

Scialfa enlisted the help of the California-based celebrity hairstylist, who has some seriously cool accolades under his belt. He’s the guy who’s responsible for The Rachel, the haircut from Friends that became all the rage in the ‘90s.

McMillan’s clients also include Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and many more A-listers.

The stylist was proud of the way their hair turned out. He commented on the selfie and said, “YOU’RE AMAZING!!!!”

Other celebs flocked to the comments section to praise Scialfa about her great work. Rita Wilson said, “Wow!!! Super impressed!!!! You both look great.” Christy Turlington wrote, “Nicely done!”

The couple has been married for nearly 30 years, having said “I do” to forever in June of 1991. Together, they have three children: Jessica, Evan and Sam.

Scialfa and Springsteen are just one of the many couples to perform at-home haircuts for their spouses or partners. In recent weeks, Lauren Zima gave boyfriend Chris Harrison a haircut for an Entertainment Tonight segment. And Gwen Stefani spruced up Blake Shelton’s locks live on a virtual episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

