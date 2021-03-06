Love Lives

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Go on Double Date With Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

By
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Double Date With Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
 MEGA
6
6 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Inseparable

The pair were spotted packing on the PDA in Malibu on Valentine’s Day.

Back to top