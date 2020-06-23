Taking Her Power Back

Though Fox claimed she often felt “completely, hysterically insecure,” she’s never been interested in being someone’s trophy wife. “It’s fun when someone intends to put you in his back pocket, but instead, he walks away wounded,” she told Cosmopolitan in January 2010. “I make it a mind game so they don’t know if I’m hitting on them or mocking them. Male actors drop lines about their private jets, trying to seem powerful, but I don’t give a shit. I don’t need someone else’s power. I’m obtaining my own.”