Meeting the Queen

“There wasn’t actually a huge formality the first time I met Her Majesty the Queen,” Meghan said during the March 2021 tell-all. “I learned [how to curtsy] very quickly right in front of the house. We practiced and walked in. … I practiced very quickly and went in, and apparently, I did a very deep curtsey, and we just sat there and we chatted and it was lovely and easy and I think, thank God, I hadn’t known a lot about the family. Thank God, I hadn’t researched. I would have been so in my head about all of it.”