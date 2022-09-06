Counting down. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked cozy while at the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet while holding hands on Tuesday, September 6. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, rocked business casual looks for the event, with harry in a gray linen suit and button down shirt with an open collar.

The former Suits actress paid no mind to old-fashioned rules about avoiding wearing colors after labor day. She donned white halter tank top with tan wide-leg pants, which featured a matching belt. She kept accessories simple with white stiletto heels, a gold bracelet with her watch and diamond stud earrings.

The Invictus Games also marked a major moment in Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance. The 2017 Toronto Games were the couples’ first public outing.

“There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family,” he told People of the Games on Tuesday. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that.”

He continued, “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

The couple was greeted by the Düsseldorf mayor, Stephan Keller, at City Hall and hundreds of cheering fans, the Associated Press reports. The German city is set to host the 2023 Invictus Games at Merkus Spiel arena.

Prince Harry founded the annual event for wounded, injured and sick veterans. The competition helps participants physically, psychologically and socially with recovery and rehabilitation.

“Let us learn from their stories and experiences,” Harry said during the reception at City Hall. “Let us take strength from all for our daily lives and believe in the power of sport to achieve what can sometimes feel impossible. We have so much to learn and grow from their example, as they have defied all odds to carry the torch of service, determination and perseverance.”

The Germany event is one of many on their whirlwind European tour, which comes three months after their trip to England for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee. They first stopped in the U.K. for the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, September 5. The organization, which aims to help young people develop as leaders who can “build a fair, sustainable future,” has been supported by the duchess for several years.

“It is very nice to be back in the U.K.,” the Bench author told the audience. “You are the future. But I would like to add to that that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that, I’m so grateful to be in your company today.”

