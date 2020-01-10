Royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Visited Community Kitchen Days Before Shocking Announcement, Return to Social Media Amid Drama

By
Meghan-Markle,-Prince-Harry-Return-to-Social-Media-After-Announcement-6
 Courtesy of SussexRoyal / Instagram
6
2 / 6

Happier Days

Meghan and Harry beamed during their visit to the community kitchen.

 

Back to top