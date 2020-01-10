Looking Back

“The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of Together, a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together,” a post on the duke and duchess’ Instagram account reads. “The cookbook showcases recipes from women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Their incredible stories and personal recipes placed Together on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Sunday Times Booklist.”