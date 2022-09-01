The Fire in Archie’s Room

During the “Archetypes” premiere episode in August 2022, Meghan claimed that she and Harry had to continue with their royal engagements after there was a fire in Archie’s nursery. “As a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken,” she recalled. “And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’”

Meghan wanted to tell organizers of their next event what had happened, but she was seemingly told that wasn’t an option. “The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she said. “And even though we were being moved into another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement.”