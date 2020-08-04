Sending love from London. Prince William, Duchess Kate and more members of the British royal family took to Instagram on Meghan Markle’s 39th birthday.

The former Suits star celebrated the milestone on Tuesday, August 4, more than five months since she and Prince Harry wrapped up their royal duties and made the move to Los Angeles. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t been able to see his family in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly confirmed that Harry, 35, and Meghan reached out to his cousin Princess Beatrice ahead of her recent wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the wedding but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck,” an insider told Us last month. “Prince William and Duchess Kate also called to congratulate Bea.”

Sources previously told Us that Harry has been in touch with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in recent months, wishing the 94-year-old monarch happy birthday in April via a video call. Reports surfaced in June that the couple did the same for Prince Philip’s 99th birthday.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with William and Kate, both 38, may still be strained as royal enthusiasts count down the days until the release of the highly anticipated book Finding Freedom, which explores the Sussexes decision to walk away from their royal duties.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan tearfully told a pal in March, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

The book, which will be released on August 11, also claims Kate “did little to bridge the divide” between her and Meghan.

“The truth was Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well,” the book claims, adding the two women had little in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.”

While Harry and Meghan released a statement last month denying any involvement with the book, William and Kate have yet to publicly comment. A source, however, told Us that the older prince isn’t pleased.

“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” the source said. “Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent. But it’s taken a whole new turn.”

