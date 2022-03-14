March 2022

While accepting the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Lynskey gushed over her husband, calling him “the love of my life” and her “greatest support” in her speech. Though Ritter didn’t attend the event, he made sure to celebrate the Yellowjackets star on social media that night. “I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute [sic] beaut my wife is!!!” he wrote via Twitter, alongside a photo of Lynskey on the red carpet. “Ok I’m sorry but I mean LOOK at this human being who is also the best person I know.”