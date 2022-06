May 2022

During an episode of Hulu’s Candy, Ritter appeared on his wife’s show in a guest star role. The actor was joined by Justin Timberlake — who is married to Lynskey’s costar Jessica Biel. The two men played Collin County officers investigating the real-life murder of Betty Gore.

This marks the fourth time that Lynskey and Ritter have worked on the same project.