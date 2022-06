Lori Harvey

Jordan and the model were photographed getting off a plane in her hometown of Atlanta just before Thanksgiving in November 2020. One month later, they fueled dating rumors during a trip to Salt Lake City. The couple confirmed fans’ suspicions in January 2021 by sharing artsy photos together via Instagram. Jordan did not caption his post, but Lori included a brown heart emoji beneath hers.

The duo split in June 2022.