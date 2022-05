Pride and Joy

Williams dedicated her January 2012 Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) to Matilda, who has been so strong in light of the hardships she has faced. “I consider myself a mother first and an actress second and so the person I most want to thank is my daughter, my little girl, whose bravery and exuberance is the example that I take with me in my work and in my life.”