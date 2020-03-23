2017

While Cyrus and Lovato released albums on the same day in September 2017 (Cyrus’ Younger Now and Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me), the Sonny With a Chance alum was supportive of the “Malibu” singer, who was sober at the time.

“I’m really proud of Miley,” Lovato told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself.”