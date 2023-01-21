A slam-dunk love story! Milwaukee Bucks athlete Grayson Allen and wife Morgan Reid first met as undergraduate students at Duke University.

“I think [our first kiss] was at my apartment senior year,” Reid recalled during a joint Whistle Sports interview in April 2022. “We were best friends since freshman year and I had this feeling that you might have liked me.”

Allen and Reid both matriculated at the North Carolina-based university in 2014, where they played for Duke’s basketball and soccer teams, respectively.

After the former Memphis Grizzlies player made a move on his classmate, they soon started dating. Upon graduation, both Allen and Reid were drafted by their respective sport’s professional leagues. The shooting guard joined the Utah Jazz while Reid was drafted by the North Carolina Courage less than one year before she was traded to the Orlando Pride.

“Playing in college seemed like a distant goal. Playing at a program like Duke seemed completely impossible. But as I progressed and grew taller, I started to draw attention from schools, and eventually the scholarship offers started to come,” Allen wrote in a November 2017 essay for The Players’ Tribune about his sport. “I remember how cool it was to be offered by Florida and Georgia because my mom was a Gator and my dad was a Bulldog. My entire childhood, they tugged me to both sides of the rivalry, but it was useless. Ever since I was a little kid, it was all about Duke Basketball. After the Blue Devils won the [championship] in 2010 in that amazing game against Butler, it was over. That was my school for life.”

Allen — who was traded to the Bucks in August 2021 — eventually proposed to the former soccer star in February 2022.

“My forever person,” he captioned an Instagram photo at the time, sharing snaps of his beachside proposal.

The twosome — who share dog Teddy — wed the following July in Los Gatos, California.

As the married couple settled into newlywed bliss in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Reid made the decision to retire from her sport amid hip pain.

“I accepted the state of my body as my new normal,” the North Carolina native wrote in a November 2022 blog post, revealing she had consultations with three different doctors and worked with four physical therapists. “They couldn’t find anything definitively wrong with my hip, even though my physical capabilities were 20% of what they were before preseason 2020. My hopes of playing competitive soccer, tennis with my family, or even just living an active lifestyle, had dwindled. I couldn’t do any of these activities without severe pain.”

She continued at the time: “My husband urged me to go to the American Hip institute in Chicago. I was hesitant to go. Every time a doctor told me there was nothing wrong, it just invalidated my pain and was depressing. … My husband was able to get me an appointment with Doctor Domb, one of the top hip surgeons in the world; I agreed to go see him at his clinic, the American Hip Institute. I’m immensely grateful that he advocated for me after I had given up hope of finding a diagnosis for myself.”

Reid eventually underwent surgery to repair her torn labrum muscle.

Scroll below for Allen and Reid’s relationship timeline: