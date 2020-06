Jane Fonda

The Grace and Frankie star has been arrested multiple times for her work in leading Fire Drill Friday protests to raise awareness for combating climate change in Washington, D.C. “I’m following what the young people are doing. I’m not telling them. They are inspiring me,” Fonda said on The View in November 2019. “All of these people are leaving school to protest the future that we’re taking from them and they’re a huge inspiration to me.”