Doubling Down

In April 2022, Julia reflected on the legal back and forth with Silvio during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s obviously not the way it was planned,” she said of her breakup. “But I learned in my life that every time I think to myself, ‘OK Julia, you’re strong, you’ve proven yourself,’ I feel like something comes along and says, ‘No, you’re not done yet. You have a ways to go, you still think men know more than you, you still are seeking their approval.’ I’m still a work in progress.”

The businesswoman went on to call her estranged husband’s claims “ridiculous,” adding, “Honestly, what I can say, is these are genuinely ludicrous allegations. I’ve never taken a penny that doesn’t belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it’s just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom. Obviously, I can’t get into the details. All I can say is [that] I’ve prevailed so far. I will continue to fight until I prevail, and hopefully there’s purpose in all this suffering. Hopefully, I become stronger and independent, and I realize that I don’t need men. That would be nice, to make that realization. I’m not there yet, I got to get there.”