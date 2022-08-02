The way they were. Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but they’ve never been shy about publicly expressing their love for each other.

The “Closer” crooner and the NudeLuxeRx Skincare founder met in 2015 when Renay auditioned for one of her future husband’s music videos. Less than one year later, the duo were engaged and expecting their first child together, son Shaffer, born in March 2016. (The pair later welcomed son Roman in June 2018 and daughter Isabella in June 2021, and Ne-Yo is also the father of two kids from a previous relationship.)

The Masked Singer U.K. alum and the beauty mogul tied the knot in February 2016 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. “At the end of the ceremony, Ne-Yo and Crystal held hands and raised their arms into the air as all the guests screamed and cheered,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They looked so happy and in love.”

Speaking about their romance four years later, Ne-Yo revealed that he and Renay fell in love very quickly.

“The first thing I said to her was that ‘I am aware that you are a beautiful woman, that you are smart, that you are driven and I’m aware that I can handle all of this [fame] stuff,’” the Grammy winner told Essence in October 2020. “She laid out her dirty laundry, I laid out my dirty laundry [and] after this very uncomfortable conversation, the air in the room got lighter so to speak, and we didn’t feel like we had to work as hard to impress each other.”

Four years after the wedding, the “Miss Independent” singer announced that he and his wife had called it quits, but they ultimately reconciled in June 2020 and renewed their vows two years later. In July 2022, however, their romance hit another snag when Renay accused Ne-Yo (real name: Shaffer Chimere Smith) of repeatedly cheating on her throughout their marriage.

“8 years of life and deception,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

In the wake of Renay’s allegations, the former World of Dance judge told fans that he planned to deal with the situation privately. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted in July 2022. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

