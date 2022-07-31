Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, has alleged that her spouse cheated on her in an emotional statement.

“8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them,” the model, 36, wrote in a Saturday, July 30, Instagram statement. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

She added in her post: “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Renay, who initially wed the 42-year-old “Miss Independent” crooner in 2016, further asked her social media followers to “stop sending” her videos or information about his alleged cheating because “what he does is no longer my concern.”

She noted: “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo — real name Shaffer Chimere Smith — addressed Renay’s claims in a Twitter statement on Sunday, July 31.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo tweeted. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

The Arkansas native and Renay previously renewed their wedding vows earlier this year in a Las Vegas ceremony. “💍Again…🤴🏿👸🏽,” the musician captioned his April post, confirming the news.

The duo — who share children Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 1 — had announced their separation nearly two years earlier.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the World of Dance mentor — who also coparents two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw — said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast in February 2020. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

He continued at the time: “Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

