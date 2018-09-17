They’ve got that newlywed glow! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted kissing on the streets of London just five days after their courthouse wedding.

The 24-year-old singer held hands with his love on Monday, September 17, as they stopped for coffee and packed on the PDA. The 21-year-old model stunned in black leather pants, a white crop top and an oversized coat while she enjoyed time with her newly minted husband.

