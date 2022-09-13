Demi Lovato

Three months after Horan confessed to crushing on the “Skin of My Teeth” singer, Lovato seemingly confirmed their budding romance in an October 2012 interview with Tiger Beat. “He is an amazing listener and makes me laugh a lot, two of the main qualities I look for. … We enjoy having dinner when we get the chance. We speak and message all the time.”

Just a few weeks later however, Lovato told Seventeen that things between them were strictly platonic. “I think Niall is super, super sweet and we’ve become good friends. I get what it’s like to be in the spotlight since I’ve grown up in it,” the Camp Rock star said at the time. “He’s really sweet and it’s always flattering when a guy says he has a crush on you. But, I’m in a place right now where I’m not dating. I’ve sworn off dating for a long time.”

Lovato denied the romance rumors more emphatically in a May 2013 interview with Company magazine. “I’m so tired of that! It never happened. Niall’s a really sweet guy and I definitely consider him a friend, but it’s never crossed that line,” the former X-Factor judge explained. “He’s a sweet kid and we have an understanding, but we’re just friends.”