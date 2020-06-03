Asking for a Miracle

On May 31, the Ohio native explained that Cordero’s recovery has “been in a little bit of a standstill” and that she would be waiting to share a big update on his health. “We’re kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates,” she said in an Instagram Story. “We’re at a point where we’ve sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good.”

After going into detail about her husband’s treatment regimen, she reflected on helpful advice she’s received from family members in their hard time. “My sister gave me great advice the other day about how sometimes you ask for a miracle,” she said. “In your mind, you’re asking for the miracle you’re asking for, but God gives you a miracle in a different way. … I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for Nick and we will see. If it’s not the miracle I’m asking for, maybe it’s a miracle that comes out in a different way at a different time.”