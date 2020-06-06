Seeking Help

Kloots asked for her Instagram followers to share medical advice with her amid her husband’s health battle. “What Nick needs help with most is right now is someone who is or has researched the release of carbon dioxide from the lungs,” she said in her Instagram Stories on June 4. “If you think you know of a doctor or trial to help only that please reach out to me.”

In another video, she noted her appreciation for those who reached out. “I got so many responses back and so many DMs. Some really good things came through,” she explained.