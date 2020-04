Temporary Pacemaker

Cordero had surgery to get a temporary pacemaker on April 24. “It looks like he had some irregular heart-beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick’s heart,” Kloots explained. “His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last time apparently was enough that requires them to do this procedure.”