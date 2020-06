January 2020

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Kidman was “crying” at the Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills, after learning that the couple’s house was “under threat” from the Australian bushfires.

The actress later told Extra that their house wasn’t harmed. “Our home is OK,” she said. “It’s been under threat, though, it’s been under enormous threat, and the surrounding areas have been very, very badly burned.”