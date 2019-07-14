Saving money is popular among celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a fan of sustainable fashion, while the Cravings author loves indulging in treats from budget-friendly grocery stores like Trader Joe’s.

The Lip Sync Battle host has been open about her money saving hacks — including a trick she used while dating now-husband, John Legend. “On one of our earliest dates, I took him to Daniel (four dollar signs on Yelp, ahhh!),” she wrote in Glamour. “I drank a $40 margarita, ate salmon rillettes (fancy salmon spread), and prayed my card wouldn’t be declined.”

She continued by explaining how she learned to save money on meals. “I couldn’t afford to take him out to more dinners like that, so I started cooking more and more at home for us. I started with my own version of that salmon spread, then roasted whole branzino, osso buco, chipotle BBQ chicken.”

And she’s not the only star who’s been candid about saving money. Ashley Greene admitted to Marie Claire in 2012 that she still flies economy — even after Twilight’s success.

“It is just not worth it to buy a first-class ticket because of the cost,” she said at the time, adding that she learned how to stick to a budget from her parents. “I’m lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save. And that’s important because I want to know that I don’t have to take an acting job for two or three years if I don’t want to and that I’ll still be able to make my house and car payments and buy food for my dogs.”

Keep scrolling to see how big-name stars save money!