Vamping It Up!

Us broke news in July 2014 that the Twilight alum and Vampire Diaries hunk were dating. Some of the couple’s first outings together included a trip to Studio City Farmers Market and jogging side by side in L.A. Before getting together, the pair ran in the same Hollywood circle; Somerhalder dated Reed’s Twilight costar Ashley Greene in 2009 and Reed is friendly with the actor’s ex, Nina Dobrev. Reed and Dobrev also both dated Dancing With the Stars‘ Derek Hough.