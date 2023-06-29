Nikki Reed announced that she and husband, Ian Somerhalder, quietly welcomed their second child in June.

“A few weeks ago, we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life,” Reed, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 29. “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size.”

The Twilight actress explained: “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE.”

Reed then thanked her midwife and doctors “for helping to gently guide this sweet boy into the world” and shared a close-up photo of her son’s hand.

On day prior, Reed hinted at her newborn’s arrival via social media. “Meanwhile I’m here getting pooped and peed on but let’s pretend life is glamorous for a second ;),” she wrote on Wednesday, June 28, alongside a picture of wildflowers. “Although truth be told, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Somerhalder, 44, took to social media in January to share the news that he and his wife were expecting baby No. 2.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!” Somerhalder captioned an Instagram photo of the Twilight star holding their daughter, Bodhi, 5, and caressing her baby bump. “Thank you, thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Reed, for her part, shared the same snap on her own Instagram account with the caption: “2023 celebrating life 🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2014 that Somerhalder and Reed were officially dating after starting out as friends. The twosome took the next step in their relationship when they bought a horse together in August 2014.

“Proud new dad,” the Vampire Diaries alum wrote alongside a picture of him cozying up to the animal. “What amazing creatures they are. Wow. His name is Eagle. Thank you @iamnikkireed for snapping this special moment, with our big baby boy.”

In October 2014, Somerhalder took to Instagram to praise Reed and their dogs.

“A day with 3 of the most beautiful ladies in the universe… Wow smiling is such a beautiful part of the human experience- I highly recommend it,” he wrote at the time while going on to gush about his love for his girlfriend. “Thank you for giving so much of your life and for being a strong voice for those whom can speak. My hat is off to you. You amaze me. Love, Ian.”

After a whirlwind romance, a source exclusively shared with Us in January 2015 that the couple were engaged.

“She accepted with glee,” the insider told Us. “She is madly in love.”

The source added, “They were friends before, the groundwork had been laid before. They had always been attracted to each other, but always in another relationship. It may seem quick, but they knew it was right. They believe in the same things. They are dedicated to their work and helping others.”

Nearly three months later, the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica with Somerhalder’s CW costars in attendance including Kat Graham, Paul Wesley, Matt Davis and Phoebe Tonkin.

“Nikki couldn’t be more excited and thrilled to be marrying Ian,” an insider shared with Us at the time. “They’re both so in love and happy.”

In May 2017, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child. The Louisiana native took to social media to share the exciting news.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experience anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” Somerhalder captioned an Instagram photo of him kissing Reed’s baby bump. “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

The O.C. alum gave birth to their baby girl, Bodhi, in August 2017.

Before her romance with Somerhalder, Reed previously was married to Paul McDonald from 2011 to 2014. She also was linked to Derek Hough, Robert Pattinson, DJ Qualls and Victor Rasuk. Somerhalder, meanwhile, had a relationship with former Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev from 2010 to 2013.