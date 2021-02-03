Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Birthday Sentiments

Reed celebrated Somerhalder on his 42nd birthday with an extensive yet heartfelt Instagram tribute. “Happy Happy birthday to this man right here. The most creative, certifiably genius, deepest thinker of anyone I have ever known with the most giving spirit. You put so much love into so many hearts, so much passion into everything you touch, and so much color into everything you dream,” she wrote alongside a pic of the actor, who was smiling while wearing a hat and a white tank top. “If I could manifest only wish for you today is to slow down long enough to see all the magic you create. Take a deep breath, because today is yours. You have earned all 42 years on this Earth, and lived more than most do in a lifetime.”

The Thirteen star added, “You have endless stories to share, and this chapter watching you grow into so many new areas of passion with all that you’re creating is surely going to be an amazing one. Happy Birthday Mr!!!! Love, Mama and B.”