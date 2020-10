The Infamous Purse Fight Episode

Early on in the Kardashians’ rise to stardom, Kim and Khloé got into a heated argument after the elder sister purchased a new Bentley in 2008. The epic fight, which was captured on camera for the second season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has since become one of the E! series’ most quotable and viral moments after Kim hit her sister with a purse and yelled, “Don’t be f–king rude!” while eating Chipotle at brother Rob’s crib.