15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

The Slap Heard Round the World

Things got ugly between Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian during the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in March 2020. The Poosh founder defended her work ethic to Kim, which prompted a fight that involved Kourtney digging her nails into Kim’s arms. “I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim retorted, to which her older sister replied, “So do it.”

The siblings began kicking each other as Khloé Kardashian tried to separate them. “Don’t you ever f—king dig your nails into me like that,” Kim said as the altercation continued. “How f—king old are you?” Kim then slapped Kourtney multiple times.

Kourtney ultimately decided to take time off from filming the reality show. Kim then announced in September 2020 that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would end in 2021 after two more seasons.