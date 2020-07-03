Love Lives

Olivia Munn’s Dating History: From Chris Pine and Aaron Rodgers to Tucker Roberts

By
Chris Pine Olivia Munn Dating History
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
9
2 / 9

Chris Pine

After five months of dating, the Newsroom alum and Star Trek star called it quits in January 2010.

Back to top