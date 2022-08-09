Didi Conn

“I think I will remember her singing,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 9. “When she’d be doing concerts, she would sing as her encore, ‘I Honestly Love You,’ and she would put her hands out like this to her audience to say, ‘I honestly love you.’ And I think that’s how I’ll always remember her — this big heart who just cared so much for everybody. And we will honestly always love her too.”

Conn also revealed that she had been in touch with Newton-John “a couple of weeks ago” and that the “Summer Nights” singer was remaining positive. “She told me that her health was, you know, she wasn’t walking anymore and she had full-time care but her husband John and her daughter Chloe were there all the time, and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” the actress recalled.