You’re still the one that I want! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s friendship is still strong, more than 40 years after starring in Grease together.

The iconic duo reunited in honor of the G’Day USA: Standing Together event in L.A. on Friday, January 25, and Travolta, 65, was excited to see his longtime friend. The two previously got together in Florida in December for a Meet N’ Grease sing-along event and the Saturday Night Fever actor gushed about the “glorious experience” to Us Weekly.

“It was one of the highlights of our lives to see the joy of people’s unrequited love happening from 40 years of people waiting to be with us,” Travolta told Us and other reporters on Friday.

The duo dressed up as their memorable musical characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson and the event was a total success.

“It was awesome,” the American Crime Story star said of putting back on his T-Birds leather jacket. “For whatever reason, like, the bald head suits me, so does that ’50s getup. So either I’m gonna go bald or wear a Danny ’50s hairdo. It suits my appearance.”

The two enjoyed getting back into character, but the New Jersey native revealed that his friendship with Newton-John, 71, goes beyond sharing the stage together again and starring in Grease in 1978 and Two of a Kind five years later.

“I think we love each other and when you love someone you stay in touch,” he told Us.

The Xanadu actress — who’s overcome breast cancer twice and is now battling the disease for the third time after revealing that she has a tumor at the base of her spine — has been through a lot. During her health issues, Travolta has been there to cheer her on and couldn’t be more proud of her strength.

“Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her,” the Fanatic actor revealed on Friday. “I think she looks at it from the glass half full, always, and that’s her beautiful, natural approach toward life and I think we all need to do that.”

In addition to reuniting for Grease and other events, the two former costars keep in contact regularly, especially to discuss Newton-John’s health. Travolta revealed to Us in August that they “text each other all the time” and when they do get together it usually consists of having dinner to catch up.

“She’s doing great,” Travolta told Us in August 2019 when asked about his friend’s health. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

He also praised the actress’ resilience saying, “Amazing. Technically seems impossible. And she’s pulling it off like I’ve never seen anybody [do].”

With reporting by Carita Rizzo