It’s All About Positivity

“This is one of the reasons I like to talk about it is because here I am 18 years later and I am talking about it and I was fearful of talking about it the first five years because a lot of women are until we get to that five-year marker, but all I can really say is, here I am and I am here so you can be,” Newton-John told EmpowHer in 2010, reflecting on her first battle with cancer. “You know, it’s like having that positive thought and believing that you can be. Of course, not everybody is as fortunate and I realize that and I am very grateful that I am, but that positive attitude does really help in how you go through the journey.”