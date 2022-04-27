4. He Started His Own Record Label

Bia started Field Trip Records in 2018, after realizing his passion for finding and drawing attention to new artists of all genres and now works in partnership with major record labels like WarnerMusic and Interscope. “I think the fact that we’re just so in it, in real time, gives us an advantage,” he told Complex. “We’re not only reactive — we’re also a part of creating that moment. … Being in the middle of it allows me to amplify what they want to do, and we can be a lot more active in real time than a major label can, which is why I think we’ve had success creating these partnerships.”