Love Lives

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline: See Their Fun-Loving Romance Through the Years

By
Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis A Timeline of Their Relationship
 Shutterstock
17
17 / 17

February 2020

Wilde and Sudeikis had a rare family outing with their two children at a Harlem Globetrotters game.

Back to top