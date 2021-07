January 2021

After Wilde and Harry Styles sparked romance rumors, a source told Us that the Horrible Bosses star was “desperate” to win his ex back.

“Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” a source exclusively revealed to Us in January 2021.