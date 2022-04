July 2021

While looking back on his first Golden Globes win, Sudeikis responded to cracks about his tie-dye sweatshirt, which went viral during the virtual awards show in February 2021.

“I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna f—king wear the f—king top half of a Tom Ford suit,” he told GQ. “I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as s–t. … I was neither high nor heartbroken.”